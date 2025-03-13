Prince William set for new royal role after major announcement

Prince William could receive a new title after the Duke and Duchess of Westminster's baby news.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the royal couple announced that Hugh Grosvenor and his wife Olivia are expecting their first child together. “The Duke and Duchess of Westminster are very pleased to share that the Duchess is expecting a baby in the summer. The couple are delighted with the news and are very much looking forward to starting a family together,” statement read.

Hugh, who's a longtime friend of Prince William, is already a godfather to Prince George, the Prince of Wales' eldest son.

Now, royal insiders believe that William could be asked to be the godfather of Hugh and Olivia's baby, according to People Magazine.

It is worth mentioning that Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, has strong ties with the royal family.

King Charles is Hugh's godfather, and his mother, Natalia, is one of Prince William’s godparents.

Moreover, Prince William, the Prince of Wales, played an important role in Hugh and Olivia's wedding in June 2024. He served as an usher, also called a groomsman.