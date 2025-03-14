Amanda Seyfried finally lands dream role in 'Long Bright River'

Amanda Seyfried has revealed that her role in Long Bright River is a dream come true.

Speaking with People Magazine, Amanda, who plays the lead police officer in the series, revealed that she "always wanted to play a cop."

"It's like a childhood dream to play somebody that I just was always in awe of, even though it's funny [because] I'm not good with authority," the Mamma Mia! actress added.

It is worth mentioning that Long Bright River is based on Liz Moore’s 2020 novel. The actress, who's also an executive producer of the series, shared that she was drawn to the complexity of Mickey’s character.

She said, "This is a girl that has got a lot of issues, a lot of traumas," adding, "She's a cop, she has a kid, she's a single mother, and she's flexing and trying to get by and she has all these responsibilities. It just seemed like it was chaos for her."

"That's attractive to me because it's attractive to me to have a lot of balls in the air as a character…very specific parameters are really fun because it's like a puzzle for me," Amanda Seyfried explained.

Adding, "I need a lot of guidance and a lot of information, and I like studying things and I just love going into worlds that I don't know. For me, it's the journey…I need to make sure that I'm not going to get bored while I'm away from my kids."

The TV series Long Bright River started premiering on March 13 on Peacock.