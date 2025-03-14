Prince William opens up about his ‘missed wish' related to Prince Harry

Prince William leaves a subtle reference to Prince Harry it appears, all of which was delivered during his most recent royal engagement to the Aspray Arena as part of his duties as the patron of the Football Association.

The event that was on Tuesday saw the Prince make an apparent nod to Prince Harry, who is known for inheriting the Spencer gene and being the ginger of the family.

During his walkabout with pupils at the Fibbersley Park Primary Academy in Willenhall he made the comment at a woman’s red hair and made the reference by exclaiming, “your hair! It's fantastic!”

He didn’t end the praise there but made the comment that many attribute to Prince Harry, in the eyes of publications like GB News.

“I wish I had hair like that! You look amazing. I've lost the chance,” was the comment.

It is pertinent to mention that none of Prince William’s children managed to inherit the dormant Spencer gene offering red hair but both of Prince Harry’s kids are said to have taken after their father in that department.