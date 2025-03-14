Johns Hopkins University slashes 2,000 jobs after Trump administration grant cut

US President Donald Trump looks on as he signs an executive order in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, January 31, 2025. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: The Johns Hopkins University said on Thursday it will slash over 2,000 jobs in the US and abroad after the administration of President Donald Trump terminated $800 million in grants to the renowned academic institution.

It marked the biggest layoff in the university's history and involved 247 domestic US workers for the academic institution and another 1,975 positions outside the US in 44 countries.

The job cuts impact the university's Bloomberg School of Public Health, its medical school and affiliated non-profit for international health, Jhpiego.

"This is a difficult day for our entire community. The termination of more than $800 million in USAID funding is now forcing us to wind down critical work here in Baltimore and internationally," the university said in a statement shared with media.

Since taking office on January 20, Trump and his billionaire ally Elon Musk have attempted to dismantle the US Agency for International Development.

The Trump administration has cancelled more than 80% of all the programmes at USAID following a six-week review, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday.

In addition to attacks on the US foreign aid agency, the Trump administration is also probing 60 American universities, including Hopkins, over protests on campuses.