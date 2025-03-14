Dubai offers scholarships for ideas to solve traffic issues

 
DUBAI: Dubai is calling on young innovators to solve one of its biggest challenges — traffic congestion.

Dubai launched a unique programme offering scholarships and up to Dh50,000 for young minds to solve traffic chaos.

A new initiative offers scholarships, mentorship, and funding of up to Dh50,000 (around Rs3.8 million) for groundbreaking ideas to tackle traffic chaos and improve commuting in the city.

The Changemakers Academy at Expo City Dubai invites UAE university graduates aged 20-30 to submit creative solutions for traffic problems.

Selected participants will get free workspace, visa support, licensing, and mentorship from global experts to turn their ideas into reality.

The initiative, launched in partnership with the Dubai Community Development Authority, is open to UAE university graduates aged 20-30. 

Applications close on March 31.

