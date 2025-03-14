Dubai offers scholarships for ideas to solve traffic issues

Rising heavy traffic creates congestion at Maktoum bridge in Dubai. — Reuters/File

DUBAI: Dubai is calling on young innovators to solve one of its biggest challenges — traffic congestion.

Dubai launched a unique programme offering scholarships and up to Dh50,000 for young minds to solve traffic chaos.

The Changemakers Academy at Expo City Dubai invites UAE university graduates aged 20-30 to submit creative solutions for traffic problems.

Selected participants will get free workspace, visa support, licensing, and mentorship from global experts to turn their ideas into reality.

Applications close on March 31.