Kourtney Kardashian labels Travis Barker as ‘impulsive'

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot on May 15, 2022

March 14, 2025

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker evidently have different routines.

While the reality TV star prefers a quiet and peaceful life at home, her husband on the other hand is always on the go.

In the latest episode of the series, The Kardashians, Kourtney mentioned, "Travis' pace of life is pretty fast. I would say he tries to squeeze in as much as he can into a day.”

"So, I am balancing me trying to slow all of my life down, mixed with doing all the things that he wants to do,” the 45-year-old added.

Kourtney continued, "I think we both just wanna make each other happy, but right now, I think he’s a little bit more impulsive [whereas] I’m really happy and comfortable at home."

As the episode featured the couple, who share 16-months-old son, Rocky, at the inaugural Run Travis Run 5k in Los Angeles, followed by a sold-out Blink 182 gig, she also mentioned:

"It is really important to both of us that we show up for each other and that we can support each other.”

"I know it means a lot to him and I know it means a lot to me when he's there for me. It’s everything to have that,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Kourtney, who married the Blink 182 drummer in 2022, shares children Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10, with former partner Scott Disick, while Travis Barker has step-daughters Atiana, 25, Landon, 21, and Alabama, 19, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

