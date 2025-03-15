Brenda Song admits she can’t watch ‘Home Alone’ same way again

Brenda Song looked back on time when she first watched Home Alone with fiance Macaulay Culkin and he “ruined” the whole experience.

In a recent chat on the Thursday, March 13, episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the 36-year-old actress recalled when she and Culkin started dating, Song proposed the idea of watching the film during the holiday season.

"Christmastime came around — and it's a tradition, I've always watched Home Alone every Christmas," Song recalled. "He hadn't seen the movie in almost a decade — he didn't want to watch it — and I forced it. I was like, 'We have to.' "

She went on to say, "We started watching it. And he started telling me all the behind-the-scenes stories. And I was like, 'Stop. Stop. You're ruining it for me.' "

"The movie holds such a special place in obviously so many people's hearts, it's just hard for me, that's all," the Running Point actress added.

The couple, who first met in 2014, are parents to two sons and got engaged in 2022.