Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's BOLD move cost them 'great thing about being royal'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have missed their chance in the British monarchy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal roles in 2020. Since then their journey in Hollywood has been with limited success.

Now, royal commentator Tina Brown argues that only if Meghan had waited for King Charles to ascend the throne, she would have had greater influence and privileges in the royal family.

As per Scottish Daily Express, Tina wrote in her latest Substack, "The trouble with Meghan is, she’s just too damn impatient."

"All Meghan had to do was shut up and wait. Go quiet for a couple of years, start a family, keep her eyes trained on the splendid royal real estate that would soon come up for grabs," she added.

Tina explained, "The moment William ascended to his role as Prince of Wales, there would have been new global gigs and red carpet roll-outs raining down on the Sussexes’ heads."

"But no. Offered the Commonwealth or Netflix, the Sussexes, with naïve avarice, chose Netflix - AND a three-book deal, AND a Spotify podcast contract - forgetting the dread obligation to grind out successful 'deliverables' they mostly failed to deliver."

She noted, "the great thing about being royal is you can be as boring as f*** for as long as you live and still be treated as the most important person in the room."

"B-list charity galas that would have been tossed into a palace private secretary’s reject pile, making uninvited disaster tourism appearances, or going on mock royal tours that only serve to remind us they could have done the real ones with more sizzle than anyone else in the depleted House of Windsor," Tina Brown added.