Photo: Rihanna wants to commemorate A$AP Rocky's win in rare way: Report

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are reportedly planning their wedding soon.

As per the latest findings of Life & Style, the pair is reportedly feeling relieved following the not guilty verdict.

In order to celebrate their court win, Rihanna and beau are reportedly ready to walk down the aisle.

Dishing details about their wedding plans, a source addressed, “Rihanna wants a three-day event, if not longer, in order for them to really celebrate and also make it worthwhile for guests to fly out.”

“Between Rihanna and Rocky, they have a ton of famous pals,” the insider also remarked.

It is pertinent to mention here that the couple are the parents to kids, RZA and Riot. They are also planning to welcome a new addition to their brood soon.

They explained that even though their wedding would be star-studded event, the couple would keep it simple.

“So there will definitely be an A-list element, but it’s not going to be some big Hollywood shindig,” the insider noted and concluded, “The majority of guests will be their family and lifelong friends.”