Prince Harry, Meghan Markle enjoy 'forbidden' perks of non-royal life

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to enjoy the perks of their post-royal life.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were recently spotted enjoying royal "forbidden" food during a night out in Montecito, according to the Scottish Daily Express.

It is worth mentioning that this is a break from royal tradition as the late Queen Elizabeth had long advised members of the Royal Family to avoid shellfish while on duty due to the risk of food poisoning.

Former royal butler previously told Woman & Health Magazine, "It is a very sensible move to abandon having seafood when out and about on public duties. We don't want a member of the Royal Family having a serious reaction to food poisoning, especially if they're on an overseas tour."

However, Harry and Meghan, who stepped down from their royal duties in 2020, have been free to live by their own rules.

"Prince Harry and Meghan Markle downing oysters at Clark's… Michael Douglas and friends noshing at Olio e Limone… Actor Chris Pratt getting his Java jolt at Pierre Lafond," Richard Mineards wrote in the Montecito Journal.