Photo: Michael Fassbender sheds light on 007 audition

Once, Michael Fassbender was in a race to play iconic 007 spy in Casino Royale.

But during the audition, the actor instead of putting out his name argued for Daniel Craig, who later went on to play the character.

"I've met with Barbara Broccoli just through passing, and I actually went in for an audition phase before Daniel was cast," he recalled in an interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

But, the Steve Jobs star added that he believed his chances to lead the race were low.

"I don't think I was ever in the mix," he continued. "But I remember going into that room and sort of meeting with her and Wilson, and I was like, 'I think Daniel Craig is…' I don't know why I was promoting him. I should've been promoting myself … I was terrible at auditions."

Michael, meanwhile, also raved about Daniel. "Obviously, Daniel did a fantastic job and went on to, I think, be the most successful Bond in history.”

“That was it, really. There was never a conversation after that,” he concluded.