 
Geo News

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spending precious time together: Source

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly want to settle down after battling a tough year

By
Web Desk
|

March 16, 2025

Photo: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spending precious time together: Source
Photo: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spending precious time together: Source

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly paying no heed to criticism and are instead focusing on their relationship.

Dishing what the celebrity pair has been doing after the pair of losses over the last few months, a spy confided, “Taylor and Travis are taking it easy right now,” per RadarOnline.com.

“They’ve been laying low in Kansas City,” the source remarked and added, “They went to Park City to go skiing.”

“They’ve been traveling, spending precious time together and letting the rest of the world go for a bit,” another source tipped of the pair.

It has also been established earlier that series of losses, including the Grammy’s snub and Super Bowl loss, "have been a real dose of reality" for the songbird and her footballer boyfriend.

In addition to this, a previous reported "their fantasy bubble has been popped" and "Travis could retire this minute” from NFL as he sees a future in acting.

Meanwhile, Taylor “wants to get married and start a family, and now is the time.”

'Bridgerton' star Simone Ashley eyes Bond Girl role
'Bridgerton' star Simone Ashley eyes Bond Girl role
'Snow White' star breaks silence on Disney live-action controversy
'Snow White' star breaks silence on Disney live-action controversy
Khloe Kardashian admits her jealousy of Kim Kardashian's unique skill
Khloe Kardashian admits her jealousy of Kim Kardashian's unique skill
Jada Pinkette Smith to increase Will Smith's troubles: Source
Jada Pinkette Smith to increase Will Smith's troubles: Source
Kate Middleton 'skips' family gathering to accompany Prince William
Kate Middleton 'skips' family gathering to accompany Prince William
Kathy Hilton speaks out on 'pretty intense' reunions of 'RHOBH'
Kathy Hilton speaks out on 'pretty intense' reunions of 'RHOBH'
Jennifer Lopez shares 'care' for Ben Affleck despite split
Jennifer Lopez shares 'care' for Ben Affleck despite split
Kim Kardashian hints at 'final hurrah' wedding after 'secretly dating' claims
Kim Kardashian hints at 'final hurrah' wedding after 'secretly dating' claims