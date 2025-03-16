Photo: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spending precious time together: Source

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly paying no heed to criticism and are instead focusing on their relationship.

Dishing what the celebrity pair has been doing after the pair of losses over the last few months, a spy confided, “Taylor and Travis are taking it easy right now,” per RadarOnline.com.

“They’ve been laying low in Kansas City,” the source remarked and added, “They went to Park City to go skiing.”

“They’ve been traveling, spending precious time together and letting the rest of the world go for a bit,” another source tipped of the pair.

It has also been established earlier that series of losses, including the Grammy’s snub and Super Bowl loss, "have been a real dose of reality" for the songbird and her footballer boyfriend.

In addition to this, a previous reported "their fantasy bubble has been popped" and "Travis could retire this minute” from NFL as he sees a future in acting.

Meanwhile, Taylor “wants to get married and start a family, and now is the time.”