Eva Longoria celebrates golden jubilee birthday at star-studded bash

Eva Longoria marks her 50th birthday with a star-studded bash in Miami

March 16, 2025

Eva Longoria rang into her 50s on a high note.

The Desperate Housewives star celebrated the night away with her celebrity friends at a bash held at Cassadonna, a waterfront restaurant on the Biscayne Bay.

An insider spilled to People Magazine that the actress-producer partied "well into the night," with Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Bad Gyal, Lele Pons, Ana Navarro, tennis star Grigor Dimitrov, Cassadonna co-owner David Grutman and his wife, model Isabela Grutman among other friends.

Becky G also attended the Friday night celebration and also serenaded the birthday girl with "Como La Flor" along with a live mariachi band.

Longoria's three-tiered glittery birthday cake complemented her outfit—a shimmering Ermanno Scervino dress and Andrea Wazen heels—a closer look of which is available in her recent Instagram post.

Later, the party headed over to LIV at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach where the entire club serenaded the Searching for Spain host at midnight

