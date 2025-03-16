Justin Bieber sparks speculation among fans about his well-being

Justin Bieber has once again captured public attention with a recent Instagram post, just days after sharing an emotional message that fueled speculation about his well-being.

In recent weeks, fans have expressed concern over Bieber’s appearance and social media activity, particularly after he shared images of himself smoking what appeared to be marijuana.

The 31-year-old singer addressed these concerns in a heartfelt post on Thursday, where he admitted to struggling with feelings of self-doubt, saying, "I feel like a fraud" and "unqualified most days."

By Saturday, however, Bieber seemed to be in higher spirits, sharing an Instagram album featuring photos from a golf outing.

While the pictures highlighted his enjoyment of the sport, it was his choice of attire that drew mixed reactions from fans.

Many commented on the singer's sagging shorts, which revealed a significant portion of his red underwear.

Moreover, social media users were quick to weigh in, with one asking, "At this point, why even wear pants if they're halfway down your legs?"

Meanwhile, another fan urged, "Pull up your pants... you're a dad now." Others humorously pleaded for Bieber to release new music rather than showcase his undergarments.

According to Daily Mail, this lighthearted online discourse stood in contrast to the growing concern surrounding Bieber’s recent behavior.

Earlier this month, the singer celebrated his 31st birthday by sharing pictures with his wife, Hailey Bieber, and their infant son, Jack Blues.

However, just days later, he posted images of himself smoking from what appeared to be a bong, reigniting speculation about his health and well-being.

Furthermore, the discussion intensified after a video surfaced showing Bieber rapping about drug use.

While some fans worried about a potential downward spiral, his representatives have denied allegations of substance abuse.

In a statement last month, Bieber’s spokesperson dismissed rumors of hard drug use, emphasizing that the singer is in "one of the best places in his life" and remains focused on parenting and new music.