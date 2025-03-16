Kanye West accuses Kim Kardashian of blocking him from parenting

Kanye West has taken aim at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and the "Kardashian mob."

Taking to X (Formerly Twitter), Ye sparked controversy with his shocking outburst. This comes after the release of his song featuring their 11-year-old daughter, North, alongside Diddy, who is currently in jail awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

It is worth mentioning that Kim has reportedly taken legal action to prevent the song’s release as she doesn't want her kid, North to be involved in the scandal, according to MailOnline.

During his rant on social media, Ye, who shares North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm with Kim, wrote, "Yes I have beef with people that froze my account, took my kids away and tried to put me in jail AND ITS STUCK."

Ye takes his feud with Kim Kardashian to next level

"I DONT WANT TO JUST 'SEE' MY KIDS. I NEED TO RAISE THEM. I NEED TO HAVE SAY SO OF WEAR THEY GO TO SCHOOL AND WHO THEIR FRIENDS ARE AND WHOS HOUSES THEY SLEEP OVER WEATHER MY DAUGHTERS WEAR LIPSTICK AND PERFUME ALL THESE RIGHTS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME BY THE KARDASHIAN MOB HULU AND DISNEY AND THE BIGGER AGENDA TO USE THE SELECTIVELY BRED BLACK CHILDREN TO BE PLATFORMS TO INFLUENCE BLACK PEOPLE," he also added.

The rapper wrote, "JUST SEEING MY KIDS IS LIKE VISITATION ITS LIKE IM IN PRISON “SEEING” MY KIDS I DONT CARE IF I LIVE OR DIE OR IF IM IN JAIL OR FREE AND I ESPECIALLY DONT CARE ABOUT WHATEVER THESE P***** A*** CELEBRITIES GOT TO SAY THAT ARE SLAVES TO THE JEWS."

On the other hand, Kanye West has also announced a new casting call for his Sunday Service choir, but he wants participants to be "comfortable wearing swastika shirts."

However, Kim Kardashian remains focused on protecting North from the situation, with insiders stating that she will "do whatever it takes."