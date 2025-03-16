Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas add fuel to romance rumors with new outing

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have been seen out and about multiple times recently

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were spotted on an outing once again amid rumors that the duo are dating.

Cruise and Ana were spotted at a Heliport in London as they chatted with the staff there. The duo were all smiles and chatty.

The 62-year-old Mission Impossible actor kept it casual with a brown button-down shirt with black jeans while the Knives Out star kept warm in a black coat over a white T-shirt and jeans paired with white sneakers.

The duo were also seen at the same helipad the night before.

This comes after the Top Gun star and the Deep Water actress ignited romance rumors with their pre Valentine’s Day outing on February 13.

However, a tipster told People that they were “discussing potential collaborations down the line.”

The source claimed that they “appeared to have no romantic connection, just friends.”

The mole added, “Tom looked happy as fans approached him for photos, and the group later took home leftovers.”

A different source told Radar Online that Cruise is in fact trying to woo the 36-year-old actress, who’s dating Manuel Anido Cuesta.

"Tom is convinced Ana is everything he's looking for in a partner and a phenomenal actress to boot. But she's still involved with Manuel, who's highly protective of her. So things could get messy," they claimed.

The tipster warned: "Manuel isn't intimidated by Tom's fame. He'll definitely have something to say if Tom moves in any closer to Ana."