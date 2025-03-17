Chrissy Teigen claps back at online trolls

Chrissy Teigen just gave online trolls a befitting response.

The model and cookbook author, 39, put across her point in a series of videos on Saturday, reminding "miserable" critics to take their thoughts as mere thoughts.

The mom of four began by venting about critics who leave hate comments on her profile, lamenting that such people just don't “take the time to type” their mean thoughts.

“Stop being miserable,” Teigen began the Instagram Stories rant, before asking, “Honestly, like, what happened to just thinking things? Remember thinking things?”

Teigen then missed the times when criticism didn't hold much impact and were mere thoughts—not online comments for everyone to read.

“You’d go through a magazine, you’d be like, ‘Oh, that person looks like s***. Ugh, I would never have that haircut. Blegh, those teeth suck.’ We all do it, but we used to do it to, like, magazines, and then we spit it out and it would go into the universe and it would disappear.”

“Just do that. Like, what the f*** is wrong with you?” she asked, per People Magazine. "Now, you take the time to type it out...like, what?”

Teigen, who's married to singer John Legend, then gave context into the kinds of remarks that were affecting her.

“Somebody’s like, ‘Feeling really good about myself today,’ and you’re like, ‘Guh, you shouldn’t feel good about yourself because you look like s*** and your backyard looks dumb.’”

“Her cheeks look too filled," she spoke of other comments she has read about her online. "Why would she fill her cheeks like that? Why would she do her lips like that? Ugh, I would never. I would never. I would never, that’s so gross.”

Teigen then reiterated that such remarks should just be treated as thoughts.

“Just say those things inside, in your head. Say them inside your big brain. Your big brain is so ready for all your thoughts, but you don’t let them keep anything in because you’re spewing them out.”

“Keep those big, beautiful thoughts to yourself,” she added, maintaining her sarcastic tone. “Keep them inside.”

“I know it makes you feel better to think that you’re the only one with eyes, but, like, why would I fill my cheeks to the point where people talked about my cheeks,” Teigen continued. “I don’t ever want to be the example of anything. Like, I want to float through the middle, you guys.”

The model concluded her rant by smiling to show off her cheeks, and saying, “If this is it, like, I know, why would I consciously choose to do that? Do you think that I’m just like, ‘I’m bored. Can people talk about me in a terrible way?’ Uh, yeah, okay.”

Teigen is mom to Luna Simone, 8, Miles Theodore, 6, Esti Maxine, 2, and Wren Alexander, 18 months.