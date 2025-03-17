Meghan Markle left 'devastated' by 'death threats'

Meghan Markle has been hit hard with harsh criticism over her new show With Love, Meghan.

According to sources, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has even received death threats and the backlash is taking a huge toll on her mental health.

With Love, Meghan premiered on Netflix on March 4 and quickly received negative reviews from critics and netizens, leaving the Duchess "devastated and hurt."

An insider told Radar Online: "Meghan was riding high, full of dreams and aspirations, but it seems like the fall was just as swift as the rise. She had truly believed that this show could catapult her to the same heights as Martha Stewart, offering a fresh start for her career and an image overhaul. Now, though, she’s feeling entirely crushed, the humiliation still fresh.”

"While she was prepared for a little negativity, the overwhelming backlash has left her reeling. To everyone watching, she might appear to be putting on a brave face, especially since her show made it to the top 10 for a few days," they added.

Per the tipster, the Suits star has even received death threats on various online platforms that are too vile to be printed.

The source claimed: "Meghan may be fair game for criticism, but she is also being targeted with death threats online over the show.”

"Some of the stuff on message boards, forums, the dark web and Telegram is really disturbing," they shared.

"The comments she has received are off-the-scale with some people even wishing her dead for pocketing millions of dollars for such a sham show," the mole explained.

Meghan Markle is now set to release her new podcast in April.