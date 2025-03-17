 
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas' mysterious meetings exposed

March 17, 2025

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have been spotted together several times.

Their outings in London sparked speculations about their relationship but, sources have denied the rumours.

Now, an inside source has told People Magazine that their meetings are purely professional and there might be "potential collaborations" for Tom and Ana.

This comes after the Mission Impossible star and the Deep Water actress' latest outing at the London Heliport. Sources reveal that they were joined by director Doug Liman, suggesting that the pair is working on an upcoming project.

Moreover, they were also photographed during a night out in London on February 13. At the time insiders told the magazine that Tom and Ana were joined by their agents for "discussing potential collaborations down the line."

The source also noted at the time that the pair "appeared to have no romantic connection, just friends."

It is worth mentioning that both Hollywood stars have major projects ahead. Tom Cruise is set for the release of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning in May, while Ana de Armas will appear in Ballerina, a John Wick spin-off, in June.

