Photo: Angelina Jolie marriage restrained Brad Pitt from THIS thing

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie reportedly faced many challenges in their marriage.

In Brad’s two year’s long marriage with Angelina Jolie, he was reportedly restrained from living the life for himself, as per the latest report of In Touch.

Nonetheless, the actor has taken a sigh of relief since he moved to a new place with lady love, Ines De Ramon.

“Brad has become a lot more social since they moved there,” a source claimed as they referred to the luxury $8.3 million home in Los Feliz property purchased by Brad in April 2023.

“For all the years he was with Angelina [Jolie] they never really had anyone over, their life was fully kid focused,” the insider continued.

It is pertinent to mention here that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie finalized their divorce in December 2024 after 8 years of legal turmoil.

The former pair shares six children together, including, Pax, 21, Maddox, 23, Shiloh, 18, Zahara, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16.

Brad reportedly has been trying for baby number seven with Ines De Ramon whereas Angelina Jolie and her kids are focused on healing their family.