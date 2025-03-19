 
Disney+ approves 'The Simpsons' fans long-running demand

Fans of 'The Simpsons' will be over the moon on latest Disney+ decision

March 19, 2025

The Simpsons is a hit animated sitcom with a huge fanbase, and Disney+ has launched a 24/7 livestream channel to meet its fans' long-running demand.

“From day one, the fans have asked for a Stream of The Simpsons, and we’re happy to oblige,” said Gabe Lewis, SVP of Programming and Content Curation for Disney+.

"Streams on Disney+ have been a fantastic go-to experience for subscribers looking to sit back and relax with their favorite shows and movies, and we look forward to evolving the user experience and expanding the offering with more Streams, to more subscribers, later this year," the head added.

Meanwhile, The Simpsons creator Matt Selman said, “The Simpsons Stream will deliver a Simpsons marathon all day, every day — no matter when you tune in, this ultimate Simpsons binge will be there.”

However, only premium subscribers can access the channel on the streamer, and the current 36th season will not be available because it’s streaming on Hulu.

However, nearly the rest of the episodes of The Simpsons will be available to watch.

