Pregnant Olivia Culpo recalls scary first trimester experience

Olivia Culpo gave more insights into the struggles she faced during the first trimester of her pregnancy.

The model and actress took to her official TikTok account on March 18 to share more details of the troublesome start of her pregnancy.

"I have been on bed rest since week two and before that, I also had pneumonia so then I was sick also for two weeks. All in all I’ve truly been on bed rest for like four weeks," Culpo said in a video while doing her makeup.

After two weeks of being "really sick," she got a "subchorionic hematoma, which is basically a blood clot in my uterus and I was bleeding everywhere."

It is pertinent to mention that vaginal bleeding is a key symptom of a subchorionic hematoma which according to the Cleveland Clinic, occurs "when blood collects under the chorion membrane during pregnancy."

The chorion membrane helps connect the baby's amniotic sac to the mother's uterine wall.

After "two weeks of just not being able to move" Culpo was "so exhausted" at that point but after her visit to the doctor, she got really excited to "see that there was still a heartbeat."

However, all this came with limitations as doctors banned her from travel and recommended bed rest.

Culpo concluded her video by noting that she hopes her story will help another expecting mom going through the same experience.

“I just want all of you to know, anybody out here going through any part of pregnancy feeling alone, getting news you don’t want to get, feeling like you don’t know why it’s happening to you, I’m praying for you for everybody in their maternity journey," Culpo added.