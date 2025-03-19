Rachel Zegler gushes about Ariana Grande's kindness

Rachel Zegler has opened up about the support that she received from Ariana Grande.

While chatting with Allure, the Hollywood actress candidly discussed Grande’s backing with gratitude.

"She reached out to me - kind of apropos of nothing - and was like, 'If you need anything, I am here.' She is so deeply kind,” The Hunger Games actor lauded.

"She has gone through so much in the public eye, and I have always really, really admired her courage in the face of all of that," she continued.

Also, Zegler called Jameela Jamil her big sister, and praised her saying, “I love that she has no regrets about being outspoken, about being strong-willed and strong-minded."

Sharing her opinion on her competitors in industry, the 23-year-old actress told the outlet, "All I’m ever really looking for in this business is a sister. And they’re not always easy to find. We’re often told that other women have to be your competition and I don’t subscribe to that.”

"I really do believe in championing your friends and championing your coworkers, whether you're close with them or not,” she added before signing off.

For those unversed, Zegler faced criticism for casting a Latina girl to portray Snow White’s character in the Disney movie.