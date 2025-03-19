 
Geo News

Gal Gadot recalls when she lost her hearing, sight senses

Gal Gadot suffered from a brain clot while she was eight months pregnant with her fourth kid, Ori

By
Web Desk
|

March 19, 2025

Gal Gadot recalls when she lost her hearing, sight senses
Gal Gadot recalls when she lost her hearing, sight senses

Gal Gadot has recently recalled when she was not able to listen and see anything due to blood clots in her brain.

While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, she candidly discussed the struggle she faced when she was diagnosed with the disease.

Recalling the symptoms, the Wonder Woman actress began by saying, “I had massive headaches that completely put me down.”

Revealing that she also lost two of her senses due to the disease, she continued, “I was in bed and I couldn’t hear or see anything.”

Moreover, the 39-year-old actress shared that her symptoms became “worse and worse” but different neurologists and doctors told her that it was "a nasty migraine."

Gadot credited her mom’s advice for encouraging her to undergo an MRI that uncovered three “major brain clots.”

At that time the Hollywood actress was eight months pregnant with her fourth child, Ori, she continued, “If I had gone through a spontaneous delivery, I wouldn't have been here.”

“It was the first time that I felt what it meant to be scared to death," she admitted. "And again, had I known better, they could have just put me on blood thinners and done.” 

Before concluding, the Snow White actress shared with the audience, “Always advocate for your health. Always. Listen to yourself, advocate for your health. If anything, you just over-checked yourself, right? That’s OK.”

For those unversed, Gal Gadot shares four daughters, Alma, 13, Maya, 8, Daniella,3 and Ori, 13-months, with her husband, Jaron Varsano.

What was Jon Bernthal's condition to play Punisher again?
What was Jon Bernthal's condition to play Punisher again?
Meghan Markle's big mistake exposed after Prince Harry's US visa record release
Meghan Markle's big mistake exposed after Prince Harry's US visa record release
Millie Bobby Brown reacts to rumors about playing Britney Spears in potential biopic
Millie Bobby Brown reacts to rumors about playing Britney Spears in potential biopic
Princess Diana's brother makes big announcement after US releases record in Prince Harry's visa case
Princess Diana's brother makes big announcement after US releases record in Prince Harry's visa case
Ryan Reynolds reacts to predator allegations in new $400m suit
Ryan Reynolds reacts to predator allegations in new $400m suit
Prince Harry's former girlfriend launches new podcast: 'We are excited'
Prince Harry's former girlfriend launches new podcast: 'We are excited'
Meghan Markle's brand ‘As Ever' takes a tumble
Meghan Markle's brand ‘As Ever' takes a tumble
Queen Camilla goes on the offensive against Prince Harry video
Queen Camilla goes on the offensive against Prince Harry