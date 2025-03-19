Gal Gadot recalls when she lost her hearing, sight senses

Gal Gadot has recently recalled when she was not able to listen and see anything due to blood clots in her brain.

While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, she candidly discussed the struggle she faced when she was diagnosed with the disease.

Recalling the symptoms, the Wonder Woman actress began by saying, “I had massive headaches that completely put me down.”

Revealing that she also lost two of her senses due to the disease, she continued, “I was in bed and I couldn’t hear or see anything.”

Moreover, the 39-year-old actress shared that her symptoms became “worse and worse” but different neurologists and doctors told her that it was "a nasty migraine."

Gadot credited her mom’s advice for encouraging her to undergo an MRI that uncovered three “major brain clots.”

At that time the Hollywood actress was eight months pregnant with her fourth child, Ori, she continued, “If I had gone through a spontaneous delivery, I wouldn't have been here.”

“It was the first time that I felt what it meant to be scared to death," she admitted. "And again, had I known better, they could have just put me on blood thinners and done.”

Before concluding, the Snow White actress shared with the audience, “Always advocate for your health. Always. Listen to yourself, advocate for your health. If anything, you just over-checked yourself, right? That’s OK.”

For those unversed, Gal Gadot shares four daughters, Alma, 13, Maya, 8, Daniella,3 and Ori, 13-months, with her husband, Jaron Varsano.