Chappell Roan loses top spot

Chappell Roan and her latest song, The Giver, was just dethroned from the Official Singles Chart.

The singer to take her place is none other than the rising American singer, Alex Warren, who is now number one for UK's Number 1 single.

At first, the HOT TO GO! singer replaced her own self from the top spot with her latest country music singer, which was before Warren came into the picture with his single, Ordinary.

The 24-year-old rose to fame from TikTok as part of the Hype House before he garnered fame in the music industry.

Currently, Ordinary is on the top of the Official Singles Chart with less than two days left before the outlet’s full tracking of the race ends.

Meanwhile, The Giver is the second single from the artist’s upcoming second studio album which is also set to include the unrelease fan favourite song, The Subway, which she has performed on tour.

Chappell Roan spent quite a while on the UK’s Number 1 spot with her pop anthem, Pink Pony Club, marking her first-ever chart-topping track.

Previously, her popular track, Good Luck, Babe! managed to gain its position all the way to the second spot and also bagged a UK Top 20 with her song, HOT TO GO!.