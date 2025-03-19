 
Geo News

David Beckham credits himself for son's looks

David Beckham thinks Romeo should be grateful to him

By
Web Desk
|

March 19, 2025

David and Victoria Beckham's son Romeo was praised by a magazine for his looks and strong physique .

"Oh, Romeo. Beckham boy stuns in new photos," read a page of the publication with a picture of the former footballer which David posted to his Instagram story on Wednesday.

While expressing admiration for his son, David jokingly suggested that Romeo owes his good looks to him for which he should be grateful to his dad.

"Proud of you mate. Looking good. Your welcome," David Beckham wrote.

