Kate Middleton's emotional needs have ‘evolved' after cancer

Kate Middleton’s love language has changed after recovering from cancer.



The Princess of Wales, who use to be conservative with her love approach towards husband Prince William, has learnt the power of PDA.

Dr. Lalitaa, dating expert for eharmony, told Fabulous: “Following Kate’s recovery, their love languages may have evolved.

“Significant life events, especially health challenges, can shift emotional needs.

“Kate may now value acts of service more, appreciating William’s practical support and care, while William may offer even more words of affirmation, reassuring her emotionally during this time.

“Love languages aren’t static – they shift based on our experience and circumstances. In long-term relationships, understanding and adapting to these changes is key to maintaining a strong connection.

She noted:“Love languages shape how we give and receive love, and for couples like Prince William and Princess Kate, we should be mindful that what we see may not be the whole story.”