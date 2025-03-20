Sia brings to light secret birth of her third child

Sia revealed that she welcomed her third baby into this world.

Earlier this year, the 49-year-old musician and singer, gave birth to her third child, with estranged husband, Dan Bernad.

This report was revealed by PEOPLE magazine after obtaining divorce documents of the couple, which state that Sia, who filed for the separation, birthed her child, named Somersault Wonder Bernad, on March 27, 2024.

Now, the Cheap Thrills hitmaker is demanding legal and physical custody of the little one as one of the conditions for divorce however she is open to consider visitation rights for Dan.

Additionally, as peer the filing, the physical custody time would be determined by the parents on their own.

For the unversed, on March 18, 2025, Sia filed for divorce from Dan after being married to him for two years due to irreconcilable differences.

The Unstoppable singer, who is known for keeping her private life under wraps, married Dan in an intimate ceremony which was held in May 2023 and had only six guests in attendance including the bride and groom.