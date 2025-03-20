Brittany Cartwright considering rekindling romance with Jax Taylor?

Brittany Cartwright is not considering getting back together with her ex Jax Taylor.

During an appearance on the I Do, Part 2 podcast, the Vanderpump Rules alum revealed that she will "never" rekindle her romance with Jax.

"We will never, ever get back together," said the 36-year-old star. "I know I'm worth so much more. And I know I can do so much better than what he put me through."

For those unversed, Brittany parted ways with Jax in January 2024 after five years of marriage. The exes share a 3-year-old son, Cruz Cauchi.

When asked how her son is doing amid his parents' divorce, the TV personality responded he's doing "absolutely amazing."

"He is thriving," she gushed. "He wants to see his mom happy. I think that actually affects him more, to see a happy mom and a happy household and everything than having negativity around 24/7."