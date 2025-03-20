Mass Iftar distribution in Dubai inspires non-Muslims to embrace Islam

Spirit of Ramadan: Non-Muslim volunteers join hands to spread joy during Iftar distribution at Dubai Barsha. — Reporter

DUBAI: The widespread distribution of Iftar meals in Dubai, transcending barriers of race, religion, and nationality, has led to a remarkable phenomenon: several non-Muslims are embracing Islam each year.

Sheikh Muhammad Aziz, an African expat from Malawi, revealed this during an interview with Geo News. Sheikh Aziz, along with his team, distributes 33,000 iftar packets daily at 13 different locations across Dubai.

"During the Iftar distribution, no one is asked about their religion or nationality. Everyone is treated as a 'guest of Allah,' and meals are provided without discrimination," said Sheikh Aziz.

Pakistani women volunteers spreading the spirit of Ramadan by distributing Iftar to underprivileged communities across Dubai. — Reporter

He mentioned the spirit of generosity and selflessness in Islam, which, according to him, inspires more than 10 non-Muslims to convert to Islam every Ramadan.

Sheikh Aziz and his brother, Imran Aziz, began their journey of serving the underprivileged and laborers in 2015. Over the years, their efforts have grown into a large-scale Ramadan campaign called ”Happy Happy Ramadan".

The initiative operates in various parts of Dubai, including Barsha, Dubai Industrial Area, and Sonapur. Hundreds of volunteers, including many non-Muslims from Europe and the UK, actively participate in the distribution.

Guests of Allah: Laborers receiving iftar packets with gratitude and hope at Dubai Industrial City. — Reporter

Jemma, a volunteer from the UK, shared her excitement about being part of the initiative: "Distributing Iftar meals is a rewarding experience. My children also join, and it instils a sense of empathy and kindness in them."

Many Pakistani volunteers are also involved in the campaign. Rizwan Fancy, a Pakistani volunteer, said, "Hundreds of Pakistanis contribute by donating and distributing iftar packets daily to ensure they reach labourers and fasting individuals."

Unique to the Barsha area is the inclusion of women in the distribution process. Hafidha, a volunteer from France, emphasised, "Barsha is the only place where women are also served iftar, regardless of their religion or background."

The "Happy Happy Ramadan" campaign has been granted special permission by the Dubai government to operate at such a large scale, ensuring that thousands of deserving individuals receive meals every day during the holy month.