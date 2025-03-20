Meghan Markle slammed for stealing and making recipe 'bland'

Meghan Markle's recipe in 'With Love, Meghan' has been dubbed unoriginal

Tom chefs have come together to claim Meghan Markle’s single skillet spaghetti dish recipe is stolen from a well known food writer.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, made the spaghetti for her close pal and makeup artist Daniel Martin in the opening episode of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

Now, Irish chef Clodagh McKenna sparked a discussion by cooking the dish for the presenters of UK TV show This Morning.

Host Ben Shephard remarked: “The fact that it's simple for me is a real big advantage. I'm not sure it's got as much flavour as the things you would usually make for us.”

“Usually the things you make us are bursting we can taste all the tomatoes and herbs and things going into it," he noted and asked "is it bland?”

co-host Cat Deeley replied: "A little bit, but I'm sure the kids will love it."

Xanthe Clay, chef and food writer, has pointed out that the recipe is strikingly similar to Anna Jones's "kale, tomato and lemon magic one-pot spaghetti" recipe published in her 2015 cookbook A Modern Way to Cook.

Clay told the Daily Telegraph: "It's dismal to find your hard-won recipe 'repurposed' in someone else's book, web page or TV show.”

“There's no copyright on the ingredients list. It's the wording of the method that 'belongs' to the writer, and as Meghan's isn't written down she's probably safe from legal action,” she continued.

"But – and this is a big but – Meghan's does seem very similar to Anna's, from ingredients to technique… Not, of course, that I am suggesting that Megs doesn't come up with her own recipes – after all, her version does include garlic and chilli flakes, unlike Anna's,” she explained.

"Still, legal niceties aside, Meghan may not get away with this without a stain on her expensive linen apron. Cookery writer etiquette demands that you acknowledge your sources. That doesn't need to be an Oscar speech length list of thank yous, just a simple line of gratitude for the inspiration,” she added.

Meghan Markle’s show With Love, Meghan was released on March 4 and has been renewed by Netflix for another season.