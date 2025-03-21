 
Cate Blanchett makes case for big change in Oscars

Cate Blanchett argues for a change that is common in the late 1980s at the Academy Awards

March 21, 2025

Cate Blanchett, the two-time Academy Award winner, has a case to make about the Oscars ceremony: make them TV-less.

Appearing on the Las Culturistas podcast, she explained that the reason for this is a lack of privacy, especially in the age of social media.

"There’s so few spaces that you can go now, where you are private,” she said. “That’s what I loved about the late ’80s, going to all of the dance parties in Sydney for Mardi Gras."

“People were just there. They were so present, you know, they were just together, collectively, having a great time. It was non-aggressive. No one was being recorded. No one cared what anyone did," the actress continued.

The Marvel star also said, “Go back to the day when it wasn’t televised. Bring that back and just have a great party where people can just let go.”

“I mean, the fashion is great, and all of that stuff. We’ll find out in the end who won or who didn’t win."

"But it would be so nice that that happened behind closed doors. Absolutely a very different evening," Cate concluded.

