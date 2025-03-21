Nina Dobrev avoids biking after dirt bike accident: ‘It’s a mental fear’

Nearly a year after Nina Dobrev's traumatic accident, she is still cautious about riding bikes again.

In a recent conversation with PEOPLE, the Vampire Diaries alum shared a May 2024 dirt bike accident, which left her hospitalized with severe knee injuries.

The 36-year-old actress noted that she is doing well now but currently can not do activities like snowboarding until summer.

"I'm definitely getting there,” Dobrev told the outlet. "I'm about 10 months into recovery."

"I'd say typically for someone to be a hundred percent after this kind of a procedure takes about a year. So I'm a few months away from being in the clear and being allowed to do things like snowboarding again. Right in time for summer," she continued.

Although her recovery is progressing well, the Sick Girl star confessed that she is a bit hesitant about biking again.

"I'm just anxious to just feel fully normal and not feel like there's a mental fear. There's a little bit of trepidation trying things again," she explained. "I haven't been on a bicycle since the accident. The accident happened on a dirt bike, but I haven't even been able to get on a bicycle since. Which I wouldn't want to tackle soon."

Elsewhere in the interview, Dobrev shared that she underwent knee surgery due to the devastating accident she tore her ACL, and meniscus and fractured her knee.