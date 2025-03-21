 
Michelle Monaghan did THIS every week for 'White Lotus' role

‘White Lotus’ actress spills beauty secrets that helped her prepare for the role

Web Desk
March 21, 2025

The White Lotus star Michelle Monaghan has spilled secrets on her preparation for the role.

Speaking with People Magazine, the actress revealed that she committed to a weekly self-tanning routine to maintain her character's tropical glow.

Michelle said, "I committed to it every Sunday."

"So everybody's like, 'We're going to go down to the beach and for a swim.' And I was like, 'I can't do it.' Instead, I was putting on the self-tanner and waiting for it to dry for six or seven hours because it was so humid," she added. "And it became this ongoing joke that they just knew. They're like, 'Oh, don't bother asking Michelle. She's doing her tan.'"

"But once I put that tan on and then that blonde hair and I felt like I was inhabiting a very specific character. And then she wore a very bright pink coral-y nail polish that we would have to do once every week or two," Michelle explained.

Admitting that she was "nervous", Michelle said, "I knew that [series creator] Mike [White] really wanted me to be blonde. And I was like, 'Of course I'll do whatever you want.' But I was worried because I knew that I was going to have to go back to being brunette for a film afterwards."

Michelle Monaghan, who was announced as U Beauty’s first-ever brand ambassador, played the role of Jaclyn in The White Lotus season 3.

