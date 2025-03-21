Guns N' Roses announce replacement for ex-drummer Frank Ferrer

Guns N’ Roses just replaced their longest tenured-drummer, Frank Ferrer.

The iconic rock band has unveiled AWOLNATION sticksman Isaac Carpenter as the veteran musician’s replacement.

Ferrer “amicably” separated from the November Rain rockers after serving as their drummer for 19 years.

Now, the band, currently comprised of Axl Rose, Duff McKagan and Slash, plus Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus and Melissa Reese, have announced that Carpenter would be taking the stage and handling the drums for their upcoming tour.

“Welcoming Isaac Carpenter as the new drummer of Guns N’ Roses,” the band announced on their social media.

Previously on their Instagram, Guns N’ Roses announced the exit of Ferrer from the band, writing, "The band thanks Frank for his friendship, creativity and sturdy presence over the past 19 years, and wish him success in the next chapter of his musical journey.

"Frank first joined GNR during a show in June 2006 helping anchor the rhythm section during subsequent tours, including their recent outings featuring the reunited trio of Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan. His last show with the band took place November 5, 2023 in Mexico. (sic)" they concluded.