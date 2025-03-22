 
'New royal helicopter' leaves Kensington Palace

King Charles, Prince William and other senior royals often use helicopters for travelling

March 22, 2025

A video of a "new royal helicopter" leaving the Kensington Palace has emerged online.

The Kensington Palace is a large complex that accommodate royal families or households. 

It was claimed that it was a new helicopter which the royals acquired recently.

It was not immediately known who was aboard what appeared to be an AgustaWestland AW139 helicopter seen in the undated video.

According  to reports, the UK royal family is upgrading their helicopter fleet and are committing funds to lease two new helicopters which will replace the existing fleet. 

This upgrade aims to provide more efficient and secure transportation for the royal family.


