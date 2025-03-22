 
King Charles to support Queen Camilla at Clarence House event next week

King Charles will join his wife Queen Camilla at the Clarence House

By
Web Desk
|

March 22, 2025

Queen Camilla will host a reception at Clarence House on March 25 for members of the literary community and representatives from The Queen’s Reading Room to celebrate the launch of The Queen’s Reading Room Medal.

This event will bring together authors, members of the literary community, and representatives from The Queen’s Reading Room, a charity founded by Queen Camilla to promote the joy and benefits of reading.

According to reports, King Charles will also join the queen to support his wife on the occasion. 

The charity was initially launched as an online book club on Instagram in 2021, featuring reading recommendations from Queen Camilla. 

It has since grown into a global community, offering free educational content, literary festivals and events.

The charity hosts events and festivals, such as the Queen's Reading Room Festival, which celebrates literature and promotes reading.

