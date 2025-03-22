Jason Momoa gets honest about his new DC role

The new DC under James Gunn and Peter Safran has cast Jason Momoa as Lobo, a character the actor has wanted to play for a long time.



During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he opened up about his new bounty hunter role, which will appear in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

"I just think I'm the right person to play the role," he gushed. "If we're going to typecast me in anything, let's put me in Lobo. Motorcycles, smoking cigars, partying, dreadlocks… loves a fight, funny."

The star, who previously played the Aquaman, said he called everyone on set to call him by his character name, Lobo. “It's the first time I asked everybody to call me by my character's name."Jason Momoa shares he asked people to call him by his new DC role's name.

Earlier, James shared Jason's excitement for the role by writing a post on social media.



“On the anniversary of Lobo, I can't help but think of a text I received from Jason Momoa on the morning it was announced Peter & I were the heads of DC Studios -- the day Jason & I first discussed him joining the DCU as Lobo,” the director penned.