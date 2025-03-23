 
Kevin Costner looks for love after divorce?

Reports claim Kevin Costner is enjoying the attention of Hollywood divas

March 23, 2025

Last year, Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, ended their marriage of 18 years.

Following the split, the Academy-winning actor reportedly attracted a wave of attention from Hollywood divas such as Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Aniston.

But a source told RadarOnline, "He doesn't want anything serious, not for now," adding that the star is "acting like a bachelor in their 20s."

On the other hand, there have been rumours that The Mother actress and the Yellowstone actor have formed a close bond.

However, an insider told In Touch, "Believe it or not, Jennifer says she wants a 'regular Joe,' a businessman or a blue-collar guy who's secure in himself."

"A guy who is strong in his convictions, someone who will make her feel special, safe and secure," the tipster tattled.

While on those rumours, the source remarked, "She's tired of being taken advantage of by men who want the spotlight."

