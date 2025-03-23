 
Geo News

Inside Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper's 'blended family' with Zayn Malik, Irina Shayk kids

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's daughters reportedly get along really well

By
Web Desk
|

March 23, 2025

Photo: Inside Gigi Hadid, Bradley Coopers blended family with Zayn Malik, Irina Shayk kids
Photo: Inside Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper's 'blended family' with Zayn Malik, Irina Shayk kids

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are expected to take the next big step in their relationship soon.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, the flames share many similarities apart from their A-listed standing in the industry.

Mentioning some of these, a source told the outlet, “They are both doting parents who are incredibly private about their home life.”

Gigi Hadid shares daughter Khai,4, with her former boyfriend, Zayn Malik. On the other hand, Brad is the father of daughter Lea De Seine, 7, whom he shares with ex Irina Shayk.

“They have the same hands-on parenting style, and they like do things with their daughters, who get along well,” they added.

Fans would know that Gigi and Bradley own homes in the same rural area of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, where they spend quality time with their daughters.

Before signing off from the chat, the source noted, “They’re already like a blended family.”

Earlier, it was reported that the duo has been planning to increase their brood.

A different source previously added, “Gigi and Bradley are both very dedicated parents, so they really cater to the kids when they’re all together.”

The mole spy confided, “That might annoy someone if they don’t have kids, but in their case it aligns so well,” adding that “they both want more kids.”

