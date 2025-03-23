Photo: Sabrina Carpenter on her way to superstardom after breaking Taylor Swift record: Source

Sabrina Carpenter is reportedly going to become a global music icon soon.

As per the latest report of Life & Style, the Please Please Please singer has been garnering support from legendary songstress’ such as Dolly Parton and Madonna.

“Sabrina is on this rocket ship to superstardom right now,” a source tipped.

They went on to note, “It’s wild to see the leaps and bounds that her career is taking.”

“Everyone has taken notice and women that have come before her and ridden the same rocket are reaching down to help support her, which is really beautiful,” they continued.

Ahead of these findings, Dolly Parton discussed her experience as she collaborated with Sabrina in a deluxe version of Short n' Sweet song, which was released on February 14, 2025.

Speaking of a term she set with Sabrina before taking the gig, Dolly shared "Of course, she can talk a little bad now and then," the songstress began by saying.

"I told her, I said, 'Now, I don't cuss. I don't make fun of Jesus. I don't talk bad about God, and I don't say dirty words, on camera, but known to if I get mad enough," she added.

This report comes after claims that Sabrina Carpenter is overjoyed since her album Short'n Sweet has achieved four Pop Airplay number-one singles, matching the feat of Taylor Swift's 1989 album.