Meghan Markle attacked by a Catholic priest for 'mortifying' display

A Catholic priest has just attacked Meghan Markle and her cooking show branding it “b***** awful.”

The priest in question is Father Brendan Kilcoyne and he said everything in a most recent YouTube video according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The series of bashings first began when he noted how “mortified” the bees themselves looked when Meghan was out collecting honey, before taking aim at her “blindingly white” and “pristinely clean” suit as well, despite having been collecting honey herself for over a year.

The conversation also came to a head when he urged the public to “drink in the mediocrity and savour the narrow escape that one of the most distinguished Royal lines in the world has just had.”

And according to the outlet, the priest concluded with the words, “Meghan Markle is nemesis. She is the anti-monarchy. Thank God they're out there in Montecito.”

For those unversed, Meghan's cooking show has amassed a massive amount of backlash and negativity because of everything, from her pasta recipe to her bid to 'cover everything' in flower sprinkles, which will be sold on her website As Ever as of Spring 2025.