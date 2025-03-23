 
Geo News

Margo Price reflects on sobriety: ‘The best headspace of my life'

Margo Price says that sobriety has given her the best headspace of her life while boosting her creativity and clarity

By
Web Desk
|

March 23, 2025

Margo Price reflects on sobriety: ‘The best headspace of my life’
Margo Price reflects on sobriety: ‘The best headspace of my life’

Margo Price credits her sobriety for transforming her life and boosting her creativity. 

While speaking to People, the Hurtin' (On the Bottle) singer shared that staying away from alcohol has allowed her to maintain clarity and energy, even amid a demanding schedule.

In regards to this, she said, “I played at Willie [Nelson’s] ranch last night and was out until 12:30 a.m. If I’d been drinking, it would’ve been a much rougher morning. Instead, I got up after two hours of sleep and hit the road, ready to give people the best show.”

Moreover, Price, who previously opened up about her struggles with alcohol following the loss of her twin son, Ezra, at just two weeks old, describes her current mental state as “the best of her life.” 

In a 2024 GQ essay, she called quitting alcohol “the most rebellious thing” she’s ever done.

Now, Price embraces an active lifestyle filled with hiking, canoeing, and music, as per the outlet. 

Furthermore, she said, “I feel like I’m aging backwards,” while emphasizing the life-changing impact of her decision. 

Meghan Markle's business ethic comes into question as 'airheads' line up to purchase video
Meghan Markle's business ethic comes into question as 'airheads' line up to purchase
Kate Middleton changes things up after making things worse between William, Harry video
Kate Middleton changes things up after making things worse between William, Harry
Prince William marks significant departure from royal tradition upheld by King Charles, Queen Elizabeth
Prince William marks significant departure from royal tradition upheld by King Charles, Queen Elizabeth
'Daredevil: Born Again' star remembers first chat with director
'Daredevil: Born Again' star remembers first chat with director
Shirley Lewis shares George Michael's life-altering kindness
Shirley Lewis shares George Michael's life-altering kindness
Meghan Markle attacked by a Catholic priest for 'mortifying' display video
Meghan Markle attacked by a Catholic priest for 'mortifying' display
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas romance rumours come under the scanner
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas romance rumours come under the scanner
Snoop Dogg feels same as Kate Middleton regarding Prince Harry, William's reunion
Snoop Dogg feels same as Kate Middleton regarding Prince Harry, William's reunion