Margo Price reflects on sobriety: ‘The best headspace of my life’

Margo Price credits her sobriety for transforming her life and boosting her creativity.

While speaking to People, the Hurtin' (On the Bottle) singer shared that staying away from alcohol has allowed her to maintain clarity and energy, even amid a demanding schedule.

In regards to this, she said, “I played at Willie [Nelson’s] ranch last night and was out until 12:30 a.m. If I’d been drinking, it would’ve been a much rougher morning. Instead, I got up after two hours of sleep and hit the road, ready to give people the best show.”

Moreover, Price, who previously opened up about her struggles with alcohol following the loss of her twin son, Ezra, at just two weeks old, describes her current mental state as “the best of her life.”

In a 2024 GQ essay, she called quitting alcohol “the most rebellious thing” she’s ever done.

Now, Price embraces an active lifestyle filled with hiking, canoeing, and music, as per the outlet.

Furthermore, she said, “I feel like I’m aging backwards,” while emphasizing the life-changing impact of her decision.