Randall Park shares how his father's death transformed his life

The actor shares how his father's death transformed his life

Randall Park recently opened up about a life-changing moment, revealing how his father’s passing became “a wake-up call” for him.

Conversing with PEOPLE, the 51-year-old actor and filmmaker shared that “the last year has been a lot of highs and a lot of lows" for him, as he saw his father pass away from cancer in May 2024.

Park went on to note that a few months before his dad’s demise, he turned 50, and this made him think about his health.

The Fresh Off the Boat star quipped, "Seeing my dad, his health ailing, and his body breaking down was very much a wake-up call for me.”

He has “a daughter, Ruby. She’s 12 and on the autism spectrum. Just wanting to be healthy as long as possible, to be there for her as long as possible, really hit me.”

Park, who started training and ran his first marathon in New York City in November, admitted he never thought about running a marathon until he was almost 50.

"That's part of the reason why I decided to sign up for the marathon, to give myself a goal, and to also prove to myself that even at this age, I can do hard things. That was the spark for me,” the WandaVision actor stated.

Before concluding, Randall Park mentioned that he now would enjoy simple things in life, like spending time at home with his wife, Jae Suh Park, and their daughter, articulating, "To just really be happy. Be as happy as possible."