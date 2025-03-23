Vitriol against Meghan Markle takes a new form as she gets dubbed a ‘Kardashian'

Meghan Markle’s bid to become a Kardashian of cooking has led her to face a large number of vitriol.

Royal commentator Jan Moir recently touched on all the ways Meghan has showcased a changed narrative since leaving the Royal Family.

She shared these thoughts in a piece for The Daily Mail that addresses how things are going with Netflix.

When starting off the whole thing she addressed whispers that demand Netflix “at least have the decency to advertise this commercial partnership before each show,” so that their viewers “can judge for themselves” whether Meghan's bid to cover everything she makes in flower sprinkles “is simple affectation or wily product placement.”

And at that Ms Moir believes “You have to laugh” because “remember all that grand talk from Meghan and Harry about carving out a 'progressive new role', launching meaningful initiatives, driving long-term change, uncovering and resolving the root causes of issues, prioritising lasting solutions over temporary fixes and generally being better than you?”

Well with that all in the rearview and out for public viewing, “here she is, little more than a cooking Kardashian,” Ms Moir branded the Duchess.

Someone “flogging Victoria sponge mix while scattering little hints – like her beloved hemp hearts on an oaty drink”.

Someone with the opinion “that being a member of the Royal Family was like being a prisoner in an ivory tower; a place where she was prohibited from self-expression and wearing the bright colours that she doesn't love and hasn't worn since.”

But “now that she is free, she can fulfil her mission in life to show the world how to make bath salts and indulge in her odd little mania for repackaging items and putting a label on them,” Ms Moir also added before concluding her entire piece.