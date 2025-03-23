 
Pete Davidson sparks major romance rumors post palm beach getaway

Pete Davidson steps out in NYC with new girlfriend Elsie Hewitt, keeping their romance low-key after a sunny Palm Beach getaway

Web Desk
March 23, 2025

Pete Davidson was seen in New York City on Saturday with his new girlfriend, model Elsie Hewitt, just days after the couple enjoyed a sunny retreat in Palm Beach. 

The SNL alum, who was previously linked to actress Madelyn Cline, is reportedly “very happy” in his new relationship, which he is keeping more private than his past high-profile romances, as per Daily Mail

Dressed for the chilly weather, Davidson sported a black leather jacket and hoodie, while Hewitt complemented him in an all-white winter ensemble. 

Their outing also followed online speculation about Davidson’s tattoo removal journey, as recent shirtless photos showed lingering ink despite his reported $200,000 laser procedure, as per the publication. 

While Davidson has been vocal about the painful process of removing his tattoos, sources suggest he hasn’t completed the full treatment yet.

Meanwhile, his latest romance marked a departure from his A-list dating history, with sources noting Hewitt is unlike “anyone he’s ever dated,” as per the outlet. 

