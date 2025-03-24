Chrissy Teigen and John Legend adopt dog rescued after LA fires

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have welcomed a new pet into their family.

The couple announced the news in a video shared via their pet supplies company's Instagram account. The two founded Kismet in 2024.

The video was a sweet compilation of their new pup Dudley, who they say was adopted when he was battling severe pneumonia.

Dudley was brought to the Wags & Walks rescue in mid-January amid the Los Angeles wildfires.

"When we first met Dudley, he was fighting for his life. Thirteen days in the hospital, endless love from his foster family and an incredible recovery later — he’s officially home," they addressed in the post's caption.

The parents of four included some photos of the kids cuddling with the new addition to the family while some featured Dudley's snuggles under the blanket in his crate.

"We are in love," the couple gushed of their new addition.

Dudley received around-the-clock care and oxygen treatment for "severe" pneumonia before adoption, Wags & Walks shared in January along with pictures of the pup.

"While he’s made some progress, his body is still struggling, and sadly, he’s not out of the woods yet," the rescue shared at the time.

The couple's family has welcomed many dogs over the years as well as other pets, including birds, hamsters, and even a bearded dragon.

The family recently bade farewell to their beloved three-legged French bulldog named Penny, who died after living with the family for 11 years.

Teigen and Legend also acknowledged the loss of their former dog Penny in their new adoption announcement.

"Nothing can replace the dogs we’ve loved before, but sometimes, the universe sends us the reminder that we need to open our hearts again," the couple added in the caption.