Iggy Azalea recalls 'inappropriate questions' Kanye West asked her upon meeting

By
Web Desk
|

March 24, 2025

Iggy Azalea revealed that Kanye West had asked her “very inappropriate questions” during their first meeting in 2012.

In a clip circulating on social media, the 34-year-old rapper reflected on “slideshow, mood board thing” that Kanye played for her during a business meeting.

"By the time it gets to the end, I don't really know what to say because there's been so much p*rnography and it's kind of weird," the Fancy hitmaker said of the slideshow, which included images of her in it.

“So I was like, ‘Oh, that’s interesting to think that somebody that I really look up to looks at my pictures every morning for inspiration. That’s kind of cool,'” continued Iggy.

“He was like, ‘Yeah, I jack off to them!’ Weird. Don’t know what to say,” added the Australian singer.

Iggy then recalled Kanye asking her if she had a boyfriend.

“I’m like, ‘Yes, I have a boyfriend.’ He’s like, ‘How big is his d–k?’ Not kidding you,” claimed the Black Widow singer.

“My face must have been like, ‘The f–k?’ He’s like, ‘You don’t gotta tell me, you don’t gotta tell me. I know it’s big,'” added Iggy.

