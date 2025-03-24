 
Princess Eugenie makes big decision about Royal Lodge amid King Charles, Prince Andrew's rift

Princess Eugenie's parents Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, despite divorcing in 1996, stay at Royal Lodge when in the UK

March 24, 2025

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s younger daughter Princess Eugenie has reportedly made a big decision about Royal Lodge amid his father and King Charles ongoing feud.

According to a report by the GB News, Eugenie travelled to Royal Lodge to be with her parents on her 35th birthday.

The Princess of York celebrated her birthday on Sunday, March 23.

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew, despite divorcing in 1996, stay at Royal Lodge when in the UK.

Meanwhile, Sarah took to Instagram and shared never-before-seen photos with Princess Eugenie to mark her special day with a heartfelt post.

The Duchess of York posted for Eugenie, “Wishing a wonderful birthday to my beloved daughter, @princesseugenie!”

Sarah said: “It has been a joy to watch you grow into such an extraordinary person, full of kindness, wisdom, and strength. Your generosity and warmth brighten the lives of so many, and I am endlessly proud of all that you do.”

She continued, “With all my love on your special day. X.”


