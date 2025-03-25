Miley Cyrus teases ninth studio album amid 'Flowers' lawsuit

 
Miley Cyrus reveals details and release date of new album 'Something Beautiful'

March 25, 2025

Miley Cyrus has announced her ninth studio album amid an ongoing legal battle over her 2023 hit song Flowers.

The Grammy winner dropped the release date as well as artwork for her upcoming album Something Beautiful in an Instagram post on Monday.

"Miley Cyrus unveils the artwork for her highly anticipated ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, set for release on May 30, 2025, via Columbia Records," the 32-year-old pop star revealed in her caption.

The album features 13 original tracks and is executive produced by Miley Cyrus and Shawn Everett," she continued.

Cyrus also provided some details of the mastermind behind the artwork, setting the spotlight on renowned fashion photographer Glen Luchford.

"The album artwork features Miley Cyrus draped in archival 1997 Thierry Mugler couture, a striking nod to the album’s bold aesthetic and visual storytelling," the singer continued.

Cyrus previously revealed that her forthcoming album was inspired by Pink Floyd’s The Wall.

"I have this heart-first attachment to it,” she said. “My idea was making The Wall, but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture,” she told Harper's BAZAAR in a November 2024 cover story.

The new album announcement comes amid an ongoing plagiarism lawsuit, alleging that her 2023 hit Flowers has similarities with Bruno Mars' 2013 ballad When I Was Your Man

On March 21, a judge denied Cyrus' request for dismissal of the lawsuit from Tempo Music Investments—compelling the award-winning singer to either continue with the September 2024 lawsuit or pay an undetermined amount of damages as well as stop reproducing, distributing, or publicly performing Flowers. Mars is not involved in the suit.

For those unversed, Tempo Music Investments owns a share of the copyright for Mars' song after purchasing the catalog rights from the song's co-writer Philip Lawrence.

